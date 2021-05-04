close
Tue May 04, 2021
AFP
May 4, 2021

Netanyahu says would stand aside for a year to avoid 'left-wing' govt

World

AFP
May 4, 2021

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would let his estranged former protege Naftali Bennett serve as premier ahead of him in a coalition to prevent a "left-wing government". But Bennett, a right-wing nationalist who emerged as a kingmaker following Israel’s inconclusive March 23 vote, swiftly dampened the notion that a deal with Netanyahu was in the works.

