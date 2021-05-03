close
Mon May 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 3, 2021

2,250 sugar bags seized

Lahore

A
APP
May 3, 2021

LAHORE:The city district administration Sunday carried out a crackdown on illegal profiteers, hoarders and seized 2,250 bags of hoarded sugar at Sundar Multan Road. According to a spokesperson for the district administration, a special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed, raided the godown and seized the sugar bags of 50-kg each.

Latest News

More From Lahore