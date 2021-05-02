NA-249 by-poll more controversial than Daska, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

KARACHI: Former prime minister and PMLN central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that the by-election in the NA-249 constituency in Karachi has become even more controversial than recently-held Daska by-poll.

“It is not the place for (PPP supremo) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to talk about the NA-249 by-poll. He should talk according to his political height,” said Abbasi, while addressing a press conference at the Muslim League House in Karachi. Former governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair also accompanied him.

Abbasi questioned how did those who were not even fourth in NA-249 won. “We know what the intentions of the PPP are,” he said.

“Respect the votes. The people are disappointed that the vote was given to someone else and the victory went to someone else,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the doors of PDM are open for everyone. “But what will happen next if we break the trust of PDM for a small chair.”

He said that there are so many irregularities in the NA-249 by-polls that there is no option but to recount it.

“The WhatsApp results of 34 polling stations in this constituency have not reached the returning officers and there is no signature on more than a hundred Forms 45,” he said.

“The entire ECP monitors the by-polls in a constituency. If the election is not kept transparent, questions arise,” the PML-N leader said.

Abbasi said that the ECP could not provide transparency even in a by-election. Abbasi said that the provincial government has been directly involved in NA-249 by-poll.