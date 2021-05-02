Tributes to RWMC workers

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman Colonel (r) Ajmal Sabir Raja and Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar paid rich tributes to the laborers and sanitary staff of the company for their pivotal role as front line soldiers in keeping the city neat and clean during prevailing pandemic and said that the management of RWMC was always acknowledging their professional dedication.

In their messages on Labor Day being observed on Saturday, they said that the management of RWMC was well aware of the issues faced by the sanitary workers which would be resolved on priority basis besides providing them all kind of facilities.

We should celebrate the Day with our renewed pledge to make our country great and progressive among the comity of nations in the world, they added.

The RWMC Chairman Col (r) Ajmal Sabir Raja said that laborers were playing pivotal role in boosting the world economies and remembering the valuable sacrifices of the martyrs of first May was the acknowledgment of their role as key development factor.