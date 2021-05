‘Four-member team to inquire into complaints of diaspora in KSA’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) Ahmed Yar Hiraj has constituted a four-member team to inquire into the matter of inefficiency of some officers and staff in Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia in the provision of various services to overseas Pakistanis.

The four member team, headed by PMIC Member Syed Akif and including senior officers from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis, was constituted after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the complaints of diaspora in the kingdom.

According to a press release issued by PMIC, the four-member PMIT among other issues will enquire into the following issues: Inefficiency in provision of various services to Overseas Pakistanis in KSA; extorting and fleecing expatriate workers and overseas Pakistanis, causing delays on one pretext or the other, resulting in extraction under duress; examination of existing complaint resolution mechanism, and failure to resolve problems of Pakistani community in KSA; examination of SOPs in place to provide services and as to whether the SOPs provided relief or resulted in impediments in service delivery; recommendations to improve the provision of services to overseas Pakistanis and expatriates workers based in KSA.