PBC demands judicial commission to probe ex-DG FIA’s disclosures

ISLAMBAD: The Pakistan Bar Council on Thursday demanded a high-powered judicial commission to probe into the disclosures made by former director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon, alleging undue influence of senior state officials to initiate a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The demand was made in a resolution unanimously passed by the PBC Executive Committee in a meeting chaired by Chairman Muhammad Faheem Wali here at the Supreme Court. The meeting also supported the judgment passed by the Supreme Court in the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa case. “This will go a long way in determining the independence of judiciary and rule of law,” the meeting resolved. The PBC Executive Committee also paid rich tributes to the Supreme Court for standing its ground and dispensing complete justice in the matter.