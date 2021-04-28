Indian politician 'feeds' cow urine to COVID patient on ventilator

LONDON: viewers online were horrified to see viral footage of a man allegedly pouring cow urine into the mouth of a woman with a ventilator suffering from COVID-19, foreign media reported.

According to ABP Live, the shocking video was initially posted on Twitter by Surat General Secretary Kishor Bindal of India's Bharatiya Janata Party last week. The video was subsequently deleted after it amassed nearly 80,000 views but was later uploaded to Reddit.

In the video, an unidentified man holding a bottle filled with yellow liquid is standing over an older woman struggling to breathe on a ventilator. The man then begins to pour the liquid into her mouth. He also tries to speak to her, but due to the noise from nearby hospital equipment, it is not clear what he says.