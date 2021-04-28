Three European journalists killed in Burkina Faso

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OUAGADOUGOU: Three European journalists — two Spanish and one Irish — have been killed in an attack on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, officials said Tuesday.
“It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists,” said a senior security source in the West African nation. He did not specify who was behind Monday’s attack targeting the group — which included soldiers, forest rangers and foreign reporters — in the eastern region of Fada N’Gourma-Pama. At least three people were injured and one Burkinabe national was missing. The attackers used two pick-up vehicles and a dozen motorbikes, according to security sources.