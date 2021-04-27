Quitting PDM: Fazl asks PPP, ANP to reconsider decision

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), held here on Monday with its chief in the chair, asked the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) to reconsider their decision of parting ways with the movement.

“We have requested our colleagues who opted for a wrong path and left the PDM to reconsider their decision," Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was accompanied by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, told media persons.

PPP and ANP, both of whom have sent their resignations to the PDM leadership from its portfolios, were not invited for the meeting. “They should admit their mistakes and follow the majority decision so that requirements of democracy are fulfilled,” Fazlur Rehman said. He said those leaving the alliance should have demonstrated a positive attitude, adding that the language used by them was not justified.

Fazlur Rehman said the PDM was committed to demonstrate full might to end the incumbent government which had failed on all fronts and to ensure independent elections are held in the country.

Sources told ‘The News’ that majority of the members were critical of the PPP’s attitude. They observed that the PPP leadership had been slowing down things within the PDM. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said it was decided that a ‘leadership meeting’ of the PDM would be convened before Eidul Fitr to consider the movement's future plan of action.

Criticising the performance of the government, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said it has been making tall claims regarding its performance but it has not been able to spend a single penny on COVID-19 vaccines. He said the government has not imported the required quantity of anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

Turning his guns towards the government, the PDM chief criticised the centre for not purchasing enough coronavirus vaccines. “For a population the size of Pakistan, how effective will 1 million doses of the vaccines be?” he asked.

The PDM chief said keeping the prevalent situation in mind, it was crucial to oust the incumbent government and hold free and fair elections. Fazl added some things had slowed down due to the holy month of Ramazan, but the PDM was still intact.

The PDM discussed the anti-government movement, long march and resignations from the assemblies planned after Eidul Fitr. Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday questioned from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will the PDM resign from assemblies now.

“In a private TV interview, it has come to light who is giving credit to this government, who did not want to resign and who was politicising the issue of resignations,” said Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, while commenting through video message on the interview of Vice President PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif on a private TV channel.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that yesterday these issues came to light and it became clear why PPP and ANP were alienated from PDM. “Hopefully today’s PDM meeting will also review on Maryam Nawaz’s statement that PML-N does not want to dislodge the puppet government of Imran Khan,” he said. He asked will the PDM meeting also announce the strategy to let this puppet government to complete 5 years term.

He said the PPP was the first to implement whatever strategy was suggested by the PDM. “Those who accuse the PPP of a deal, first should tell the people that it was PPP’s strategy to fight this puppet government on every front whether in the bye-elections or the Senate elections,” he said.

Faisal Karim Kundi hoped that the PDM would announce its long march so that the puppet government completes its 5 years term. “For the people of the country, there has always been one party which has always struggled for democracy and that is the PPP,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PPP termed the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as nothing but an Iftar party without PPP and ANP.

“PML-N and JUI called a meeting of “Anjuman Satyash Bahmi” to laud each other on breaking PDM,” said Central Secretary Information of the PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri, MNA while responding on the PDM meeting that was held on Monday.

Shazia Atta Marri said after the PDM meeting, no announcement was made and no strategy was announced. “Does Maulana Fazlur Rehman also want to save Imran Khan like PML-N,” she asked. She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should clarify whether the PML-N’s stance over the overthrowing of the PTI government, has been agreed on.

Shazia Marri said that’s surprisingly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not announce his resignations after the PDM meeting. She said it seems that the PML-N, which had announced not to overthrow the PTI government, only wanted to overthrow the Sindh government by wanting to resign.