Sat Apr 24, 2021
April 24, 2021

Beggars swarm city areas

April 24, 2021

HAFIZABAD: Professional beggars have swarmed city areas during the holy month of Ramazan and have caused irritation among citizens.

Professional beggars are visible in streets, alleys, mosques, bazaars, markets, petrol stations, hospitals and other public places of Hafizabad and have become a troublesome thing for citizens.

Reportedly, beggars are visible at intersections and roads of Hafizabad. They seek alms in groups. Mostly young children, girls, women and men approach citizens and get alms from them.

HOSPITAL GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD: A groundbreaking ceremony of a 100-bed hospital was organised at Kolo Tarar by an NGO on Friday.

