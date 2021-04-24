PPP, PML-N members reluctant to resign from assemblies: Gilani

MULTAN: Senate Opposition leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Friday said the masses were dissatisfied with the policies of the PTI-led government.

Talking to reporters after his arrival from Islamabad, the former prime minister said inflated bills of electricity and gas had affected the working classes.

About the use of an airplane, he said he had used an airplane owned by his cousin Syed Ahmed Mehmood during senate elections. He said he had not used the airplane of Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Gilani deplored as what was happening in the National Assembly.

He said after his victory, the Prime Minister had taken a vote of confidence from the assembly.

He said no discussion had taken place on opposition candidates in the PDM meeting. He maintained the PDM meeting only decided about Long March and his candidature for senate elections and PDM nominated him for Senate elections.

Gillani said the PPP decision of not resigning from assemblies was right and more logical and the party achieved victories.

He said both the PPP and the PML-N members were reluctant to resign for the assemblies.

He said the PDM issued notices to the PPP and the ANP because of his senate elections. He said he decided to resign from his senate slot after receiving the notice, but PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari urged him not to do so.

Smart lockdown imposed in 4 residential areas: Authorities Friday imposed a smart lockdown in four residential areas of Multan. The police imposed the smart lockdown in Abdali Road across residence of Maqsoodul Hassan, Abdali Road across residence Azizul Haq, street adjacent to Jalilabad police station and in Bilal Colony across Shaish Mehal marriage club.

According to officials, the lockdown would continue until May 4.

The police have placed barriers at entry and exit points in the four localities. A large contingent of police have been posted across lockdown areas.

Cops and civil defence volunteers are deployed at lockdown posts and the entry of irrelevant people was restricted in the sealed areas. The administration issued orders for limited movement in the areas where smart lockdown had been imposed.

Talking to reporters, the officials said the lockdown was imposed to save lives of citizens from coronavirus. The Multan cantonment division SP has been appointed the over-all in charge of the lockdown.