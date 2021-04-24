Masses dissatisfied with govt policies: Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN: Senate Opposition leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Friday said the masses were dissatisfied with the policies of the PTI-led government. Talking to reporters after his arrival from Islamabad, the former prime minister said inflated bills of electricity and gas had affected the working classes.

About the use of an airplane, he said he had used an airplane owned by his cousin Syed Ahmed Mehmood during senate elections. He said he had not used the airplane of Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Gillani deplored as what was happening in the National Assembly. He said after his victory, the Prime Minister had taken a vote of confidence from the assembly. He said no discussion had taken place on opposition candidates in the PDM meeting.