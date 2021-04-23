Man, woman shot dead for ‘honour’ in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A woman and her alleged paramour were shot dead for honour in Balo area in the district on Thursday. Mian Wahajul Haq, a resident of Taru Jabba, told the police that he was present in his home when his brother-in-law Waheedur Rahman called him to rush his home.

He said that when he reached their home he found his sister Hajra Urooj, her husband Waheedur Rahman, his brother Adnan, their maid Mahnoor and a stranger Abdur Rab. The complainant said that Waheedur Rahman and his brother were questioning his sister about the entry of an unknown man into their home.

He alleged that both were shot dead in his presence when they got no satisfactory answers from them. The police have registered a case and started investigation.