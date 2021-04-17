600 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes seized

ISLAMABAD: After seizure of 600 cartons of counterfeit cigarette brands, FBR’s Member Inland Revenue (IR) Operation Dr Mohamad Ashfaque said the Track and Trace System would be rolled over across the country from July 1, 2021.

The AJK has also approached the FBR for installing the system. The member stated that the board was drafting new rules whereby only the cigarette brands registered with the FBR could sell in Pakistani markets.

According to official announcement of the FBR here Friday, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad of Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi, has seized two trucks which were transporting non-tax paid counterfeit cigarettes to the local market. The trucks were loaded with 600 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes. Market value of the seized cigarettes comes to Rs18.9 million, involving Rs12.6 million unpaid duties and taxes. Some counterfeit cigarette brands are manufactured in AJK.

Dr Ashfaq visited RTO, Rawalpindi to meet the raiding squad. He appreciated Dr. Khalid Mahmood Lodhi, Chief Commissioner, RTO, Rawalpindi and his enforcement drive to curb movement of illicit cigarettes on the roads. He also announced special reward for the members of the raiding squad.

The member informed the Rawalpindi IREN staff that from July 1, 2021, Track & Trace System would be rolled out across the country, and that the AJK government had approached the FBR to extend the scope of Track & Track System to cigarette manufacturing units in the AJK territory.