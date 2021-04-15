Punjab Irrigation Dept to launch e-Tawan initiative

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Department will launch e-Tawan initiative after successfully introducing e-Abiana.

Secretary Irrigation Punjab Capt (retd) Saif Anjum had a meeting with Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor to discuss and review e-Abiana progress. The developments on the upcoming e-Tawan initiative as part of e-Abiana were also discussed.

Automation and upgradation of Irrigation Departmentâ€™s library in line with PITBâ€™s e-Library initiative was also deliberated. Both departments will be signing an agreement in this regard to make all the relevant literature readily available to departmentsâ€™ employees. PITB DG-IT Operations Faisal Yousaf, DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Development & Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman and Director IT M Kashif Farooq were also present at the meeting.