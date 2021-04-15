High court tells KMC, SBCA to take action against illegal construction on footpaths

The Sindh High Court has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Sindh Building Control Authority to take action against unauthorised construction on footpaths in the PECHS area.

Hearing a petition with regard to encroachments on footpaths and unauthorized construction in the PECHS area, the court inquired the counsel about the authority responsible for the protection of the footpaths from encroachments in the area.

The court observed that it was unfortunate that no department was willing to take responsibility with regard to the protection of land meant for amenity purposes. The counsel submitted that the KMC was responsible to protect the footpaths from encroachments.

The petitionerâ€™s counsel submitted that a private respondent had encroached a footpath land and constructed an unauthorised building in violation of the building by-laws. The court directed the KMC and the SBCA to take action against the illegal construction on the footpath and to submit a compliance report. It also issued notices to the private respondent and others and called their comments.