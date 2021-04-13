KP govt finalises bylaws for fruit, vegetable markets

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised model bylaws for the establishment and regulation of fruit and vegetable markets in the private sector.

The provincial cabinet in its previous meeting had approved the proposed bylaws with certain recommendations. The establishment of such markets is aimed at providing fresh fruit and vegetables to the consumers at cheaper rates by creating competition in the sector.

In the light of the decisions and proposals of the provincial cabinet, a meeting was held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair to finalise the proposed bylaws. Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, administrative secretaries of local government, agriculture and law departments, advocate general and others attended the meeting, said a handout.

The participants held a threadbare discussion about the draft of proposed model bylaws for establishing fruit and vegetable markets in the private sector. The meeting finalised the bylaws by incorporating the recommendations of the provincial cabinet. Briefing the participants about the need and importance of such markets, the officials concerned said that the sole purpose behind the establishment of fruit and vegetable markets was to ensure the provision of hygienic and quality fruit and vegetables through the private sector.

As per the bylaws, those markets would be established at a distance of two kilometres, besides government approved daily price list would be displayed in those fruit and vegetable markets for strict compliance and in case of violation of the government rate list, the violators would be liable to punishment as per the bylaws. Basic amenities including car parking, clean drinking water and washrooms will be available in these markets to facilitate the people.