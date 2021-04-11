Justice Faez Isa case: Justice Bandial recuses himself from proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Supreme Court Senior Judge, has recused himself from the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) that is meeting on April 14 to take up the issue of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The SJC consists of five members including chief justice of Pakistan, two senior most judges of the Supreme Court and two most senior chief justices of high courts. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed being the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will decide whether or not the apex judicial forum should proceed afresh against Justice Faez Isa. In view of the short order, passed by a 10-member full court on June 19, 2020 in the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed had to lay before the commission the report furnished by the FBR for consideration, action or proceedings, if any.