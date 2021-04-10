close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 10, 2021

NA-75 by-election: Geo News special transmission today

Top Story

KARACHI: NA-75 by-election will be held on Saturday and special transmission will be aired on Geo News throughout the day in this regard. Who will win this by-election? What will be the security situation during the election and which party will win the election this time? The viewers will be informed in a timely manner about the current situation of every big and small news related to Daska election.In addition, special reports, analysis and commentary will be broadcast all day on Pakistan's largest news channel "Geo News" with the largest and most reputable team of experts and reporters.

