Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chief says Muslims happy in China

PESHAWAR: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman, central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb of the historic Badshahi Masjid Lahore, has said all minorities, including Muslims, are being taken care of in China, adding the western media is spreading negative propaganda against the neighbouring country.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during a visit to China Window in Peshawar, said a press release.

The Maulana said the Muslims of Xinjiang province of China had an important role in the development of China.

He said Allama Iqbal had mentioned Kashgar in his poetry and he thinks that Xinjiang province is also related to rich tourism and culture.

In response to a question, he said that the Western media was portraying a wrong picture of the Chinese Muslims.

He said people visiting China have told him that Muslims had all rights, mosques were functional and the Chinese Muslims were very happy and living the best life.

The moon sighting body chief said a delegation of Pakistani religious scholars would soon visit Xinjiang to meet the Muslims in person.

The Maulana added that Pak-China friendship was eternal and the people of both countries were proud of it.

He said that the relationship between KP and Xinjiang is strong while trade between Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashgar will have a significant impact on the region.

The religious scholar hoped the people of Pakistan would achieve economic growth through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project. Earlier, he visited various galleries of the window and got acquainted with the Chinese Culture.