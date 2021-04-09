close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
April 9, 2021

Lawyer's appointment: IHC adjourns Jadhav case due to judge's leave

National

A
APP
April 9, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on a case of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking appointment of lawyer to contest the appeal of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in line with the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ).The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to leave of a bench member Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

