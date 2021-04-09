Insensitive comments

The insensitive remarks by Prime Minisiter Imran Khan about rape highlights the pervasiveness of victim blaming in our society. Most research on the subject doesn’t support the idea that a victim’s clothes are somehow responsible for provoking a rapist. On the other hand, it has been proved that the perpetrators of this horrific crime exploit the vulnerabilities of their victim. Sexual assault is an act of power and control. The arguments that factors like increasing obscenity and Western culture have contributed to a rise in rape cases in the country are clearly untenable and disturbing. Also, this line of thinking tends to misunderstand the very nature of the crime. In our country, due to the stigma associated with rape, threats from the perpetrators, and the indifferent attitude of the police towards rape victims, many rape victims don’t report the crime.

In order to protect women and children from this crime, the government needs to introduce drastic and urgent reforms in the existing police and judicial systems. The authorities need to recruit more women in the police force so that such cases can be dealt with in an effective manner. It is important to understand that a victim’s dress doesn’t tempt a rapist. In reality, it is the certainty of not being caught that help criminals carry out such crimes. Women in our country have already suffered a lot; they’remore sinned against than sinning. They deserve a future better than what the present holds for them.

Aadil Hussain

Larkana