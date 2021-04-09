HEC's autonomy revoked

Islamabad: The federal government has revoked the autonomy of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

President Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the Higher Education Commission Amendment Ordinance 2021 formally revoking the autonomy of the commission. The new ordinance will come into force from March 26. Under the new ordinance, the HEC will comprise of 13 members. However, the number of private members has been increased from two to five.

Powers to appoint executive director have also been withdrawn from the Federal Ministry of Education. The commission has been given the authority to appoint the executive director. The federal government had removed Tariq Banuri as the HEC chairman on March 26.