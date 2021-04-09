Five more die of coronavirus, 938 more cases reported

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another five lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while as many as 938 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities showing the outbreak is still hitting population much harder in this region of the country.

It is alarming that the number of active cases from the twin cities along with the number of patients being tested positive from the region is on a continuous increase as in the last one week, as many as 6435 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 at an average of over 919 patients reported per day.

The number of patients who tested positive in a week from the twin cities is still one of the highest in the last one week despite the fact that from Monday to Wednesday, a total of 2365 patients were reported positive from the region at an average of 788 patients per day.

Confirmation of another 938 cases positive for COVID-19 from the region in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 81859 that is 11.60 per cent of all cases so far reported from all across the country. It is worth mentioning here that till the second week of March this year, nearly 10 per cent of all cases reported from all across Pakistan were from the twin cities.

On Thursday, the number of active cases from the twin cities has been recorded as 14,592 that makes 21.78 per cent of active cases present in the country. It is important that the twin cities contain less than 3.5 per cent of Pakistan’s population.

In the last 24 hours, another 724 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking the tally to 63,499 that is nine per cent of all cases so far registered from the country. It is important that ICT is home to less than one per cent of Pakistan’s population.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that the virus claimed another two lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 785 while another three patients died of the illness from the federal capital from where a total of 591 patients have so far died of COVID-19.

To date, a total of 50,530 confirmed patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital has gone up to 12,378.

From Rawalpindi district, another 214 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 18360 of which 15361 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 2,214 on Thursday.

According to details, as many as 138 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,076 patients have been in home isolation.