close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

Man shot dead in Bara

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

BARA: Unidentified gunmen killed a man in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said.

Rehmat Khan was busy shopping when the gunmen opened fire on him in Bara bazaar, killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the place and shifted the body to Dogra hospital for autopsy. The police said they had started an investigation.

Latest News

More From Peshawar