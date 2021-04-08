Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: Unidentified gunmen killed a man in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said.

Rehmat Khan was busy shopping when the gunmen opened fire on him in Bara bazaar, killing him on the spot.

The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.

The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the place and shifted the body to Dogra hospital for autopsy. The police said they had started an investigation.