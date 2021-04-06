PPP’s Jakhrani, others indicted in Rs360m embezzlement case

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader, Aijaz Jakhrani, and 12 other accused in a case of assets beyond known sources of income on Monday.

The AC judge, Justice Fareed Anwar Qazi, framed the charges against accused, including Adviser to the Sindh CM on Prison, Aijaz Jakhrani, Agha Zarar, Allah Ditto, Fareed Mugheri and other Sindh government officials in a corruption case of Rs360 million. The judge read out the indictment, while the accused pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till April 13. The NAB had accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of alleged involvement in corruption of Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference.