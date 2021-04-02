GCU alumnus gives Rs1m scholarship in teacher’s name

LAHORE:An alumnus of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has initiated a perpetual scholarship, in the name of his teacher, with a donation of Rs1 million to the University’s Endowment Fund Trust (EFT).

An overseas Pakistani and Old Ravian, Danyal Barkat Syed, donated Rs1 million to GCU-EFT to initiate the golden scholarship in memory of his mentor and teacher Muhammad Asghar, saying that he wanted to say thanks to his teacher for making him capable of facing and solving challenges of life and also making him better human beings. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi expressed gratitude to Danyal Barkat, saying that he had set a golden example for all Old Ravians to follow. The VC said that the total donation of Danyal Barkat to GCU-EFT stood at Rs1,100,000. Prof Zaidi said that Muhammad Asghar Golden Scholarship would be given to a deserving student every year on merit. GCU-EFT Executive Committee President Iqbal Z Ahmed also welcomed this donation.

associate degree exam: Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021. The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is April 30, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from May 1, 2021 to May 7, 2021. The last date for receipt of admission forms for the Associate Degree Hearing Impaired students’ annual examination 2021 is April 30, 2021.

Admission form will be submitted by hand or by post only. This type of admission form will not be accepted online. Similarly, the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee of associate degree arts/science special category (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Additional Subjects) annual examination 2021 with double fee is April 30, 2021. A PU spokesperson said that Punjab University would allow submission of admission forms by hand or by post (only for special category and this type of admission forms will not be accepted online) for 15 days with single fee after the declaration of result of special category annual exam 2020. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.