Mosques will remain open in Ramazan: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said mosques will remain open in Ramadan with observation of SOPs against the coronavirus.

“Mosques in Pakistan will ensure implementation of SOPs against the coronavirus,” he said while addressing a press conference here. He said the corona vaccination is legal and right in accordance with Shariah. “Shariah commands to ensure safety for one another,” he said.

He appealed to philanthropists to come forward and support people to administer vaccination against the coronavirus. He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is taking forward Pakistan's relations with Arab Islamic Countries in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Recognition of Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia at the forums of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Foreign Minister's Summit is success of Pakistan's foreign policy,” he said, adding that Pakistan has made it clear to India that all possibilities of dialogue with India go through Kashmir.

“Regional peace in South Asia can't be made possible without resolving the Kashmir issue,” he said. He said the presence of Saudi Arabia's armed forces chief, Bahrain's National Guard commander and military leadership of Sri Lanka, Turkey, Palestine and Iraq in Pakistan's armed forces parade demonstrate Pakistan's emerging position in the world and the success of Pakistan's foreign policy.

He said Pakistan's relations with Arab Islamic world and entire Muslim Ummah got a new impetus with continued efforts of Prime Minister Imran khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. “Improvement in Pakistan’s relations with Egypt, Kuwait and Iraq is the result of the prime minister’s vision for unity and stability of Muslim Ummah,” he said.