CDWP clears Rs24bln projects

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday authorised four health, physical planning, and housing projects having an estimated cost of Rs24 billion, a statement said.
The CWDP session, chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, was attended by senior officials from Planning Commission, federal ministries/divisions, and representatives from provincial governments through video conference.
Three health related projects worth Rs17.10 billion approved by the meeting are: ‘Development of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System with Public Health Laboratories Network and Workforce Development for Transition of Field Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program’ worth Rs4544.158 million; ‘Strengthening of 12 DHQ Hospitals Building Capacity to Respond to COVID-19 / any future Pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ worth Rs6512.943 million, and ‘COVID-19 Response and National Calamities Program worth Rs6044.15 million’.
The CDWP also cleared ‘Construction of Session Division in Mauve Area Sector G-11/4 Islamabad’ project worth Rs6949.694 million during the meeting.