‘Effective policing measures to be ensured to eradicate crimes’

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials for high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure effective crackdown against drug pushers, proclaimed offenders and land grabbers.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held at the Central Police Office to review the law and order situation and efforts of Islamabad police against crime. The meeting was attended among others by SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation), Zonal SPs, and SDPOs.

The SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer briefed the IGP about crime situation and told that all Zones ensured effective action against land grabbers and criminal elements besides recovery of looted items, vehicles, motorbikes, weapons, cash, and other valuables from them. He said that recovered items were handed over to their actual owners while absconders as well as proclaimed offenders were arrested and presented in the relevant courts.

The IGP directed all police officials to make conciliatory committees at the level of police stations more effective and promote social interactions to resolve public complaints on a priority basis. He said that Islamabad police is playing a vital role during COVID-19 situation and directed to secure the lives of citizens along with themselves through following SOPs.

He asked to accelerate efforts to curb criminals involved in dacoities, car lifting and make renewed efforts to arrest proclaimed offenders. Islamabad police chief directed to get record of those persons previously involved in criminal activities and keep a vigilant eye on them. Police should have information about the gangs active again and take effective action against those patronizing them, he maintained.

The IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman asked for effective patrolling measures where reported crime cases are high and nab those involved in them. He directed all police officials to complete the investigation of cases on merit and submit their challans with courts at the earliest.

He asked all police officials to make efforts to curb crime and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police in efforts against anti-social elements.

The IGP directed to adopt zero tolerance policy against crime and take indiscriminate action against those involved in anti-social activities. . He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He also urged police officials to adopt a polite attitude with the public and focus on resolving their public complaints. The IGP said that delay in registration of cases would not be tolerated and a polite attitude to be adopted with complainants visiting police stations.

Islamabad police chief asked to encourage those showing good performance and take prompt action to address grievances of citizens.