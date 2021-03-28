Electoral, institutional reforms: Awan invites opposition for dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Saturday invited the opposition for a dialogue on comprehensive electoral and institutional reforms.

“The government wants a dialogue with the opposition on political and democratic stabilization, for provision of speedy justice, comprehensive electoral, institutional and judicial reforms and right to vote to overseas Pakistanis,” said Awan in an interview on Saturday.

In a special talk with The News/Jang, Awan while unveiling the agenda of dialogue with the opposition said transparency in the electoral process is necessary.

He said the government aims to bring such electoral reforms that could eliminate the interference of money in Senate elections.

He said Senate elections have turned into a joke and the government wants to bring such electoral reforms that strengthen people’s confidence in democratic institutions.

He said the government aims to introduce legislation in the upcoming session of the National Assembly, commencing from Monday (March 29), to bring transparency in Senate elections.

‘We ask the opposition to come to dialogue with the government for the passage of pending legislation and government introduced bills and we are ready to accept the opposition suggestions for the improvement of the bills,” he said.

He said the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and e-voting will strengthen the political and democratic system.