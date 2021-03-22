close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
MPAs’ suspension over dog bite cases clear violation of Constitution, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday sided with the Sindh government over the suspension of two PPP MPAs due to the increasing number of dog-bite incidents in their constituencies.

On Thursday, March 18, the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Sukkur Bench suspended the membership of PPP lawmakers Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikander from the provincial assembly.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that such court decisions are in "clear violation of the Constitution. Judicial reform, especially the system of appointment of judges, requires immediate attention," he wrote.

"The Opposition should play its role in the government's reform programme. The people of Pakistan want improvement in the system. After the postponement of the [Pakistan Democratic Movement's] long march, there is a chance for the Opposition to [work towards reforms]."

