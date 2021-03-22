Achakzai calls for more dams to bring about green revolution

KARAK: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) head Mahmood Khan Achakzai has underscored the need for constructing dams in suitable places in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring about green revolution in the area and to produce wheat and vegetables for the entire province.

He was speaking at the “Meet-the-Press” programme in Karak Press Club here Sunday. He claimed that Kalabagh dam was an anti-Pakhtun project and recalled that the provincial assemblies of

three provinces had rejected it, adding that other water projects should be initiated.

Achakzai said the Pakhtuns were patriotic people and respected state institutions, including the army, but they believed in the implementation of the constitution in its true spirit.

He stated categorically that there would be chaos in the country without implementation of the Constitution as it kept together different races in the country.

Regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was a democratic party and they expected democratic decisions from them. He conceded that political parties of PDM participated in the by-elections and Senate elections on the advice of PPP.

The nationalist leader termed the decision of JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman not to sit in the assemblies, which had come into existence as a result of rigged elections. He added that they had no moral ground to sit in these assemblies.

He claimed that there were a lot of political leaders for sale but those political leaders who stood for principles were termed traitors. Achakzai claimed that interference of state institutions should be stopped.