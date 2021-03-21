‘Privacy and surveillance: Public Preferences in Pakistan’ launched

Islamabad: Dr Akbar Nasir Khan’s book 'Privacy and Surveillance: Public Preferences in Pakistan' published by Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) of International Islamic University (IIU) was launched at the old campus.

The launching ceremony was joined by Rector IIU Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIU President Academics Dr. Ayaz Afsar, journalist Saleem Safi, legal expert Barrister Zafarullah, IRD Executive Director Dr. Husnul Amin, and IIU faculty members Dr. Sheraz Dasti and Dr Muhammad Akram.

The author, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a PhD from a renowned university in UK, a civil servant in the police services group, and a pioneer in setting up the safe city project in Lahore; is keenly interested in initiating a debate on the subject of the book in the public discourse. The book will be available soon at Saeed Books, Mr Books Islamabad, and at the IRD.

The speakers noted that there is a dire that masses be made aware of their rights such as privacy. They said author Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had raised important but neglected questions related to security-privacy trade-off.

Based on extensive survey, the data generated responds to some of the key issues concerning privacy and Surveillance debate in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Masoom appreciated the efforts of IRD in research and dialogue and congratulated the author on a very brief book on the important topic.

He said the educational institutions must address the issues being faced by societies in mode of research, dialogue and publication of such books. He stressed the need of more institutes to work for the service of society as well as platforms to broaden the exposure of youth.

Dr. Ayaz Afsar said the book was a great piece of work that is an appreciable account based on rigorous research and empirical data.

He congratulated the institute and the author on publication of the book.

Dr. Husnul Amin highlighted the importance of protection of privacy and shed light on the hard work and research of the author.

The author, while thanking participants and IRD shared his experiences and elaborated on basic objectives and findings of his research.