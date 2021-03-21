Former Sialkot officials boycott club registration process

LAHORE: Former President Sialkot Region Cricket Association Malik Zulfiqar and his allies have announced boycott of the Pakistan Cricket Board's club registration process.

Malik informed 'The News' that they are in consultation with their lawyers about the registration and security process which he said is entirely unconstitutional.

The major concern is that the system which is being introduced is not for everyone but for a few select and influential, he said. The true stakeholders of club cricket were never taken into confidence, he said and added that the rules were made and were imposed.

Despite repeated requests from former legends, cricketers and officials, the PCB is no mood to revisit its authority on clubs, he said.

After the closure of departmental cricket, thousands of cricketers and officials have become jobless.