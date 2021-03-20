FDE upgrades assistant professors

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has notified the promotion of 26 associate professors (BPS-19).

According to the notification, 12 male and 14 female assistant professors (BPS-18) of ex-Federal Government Colleges have been promoted as associate professors (BPS-19)

The male associate professors include Amjad Ali Awan, Sagheer Ahmed(subject to joining back), Shoukat Mehmood, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Abbas, Tariq Mehmood, Sahibzada Saleem-ur-Rasool, Ashfaq Ahmed Baig, Abdul Rauf, Waseem Shahzad Abbasi, Tahir Mahmood and Naib Ali, while the female associate professors are: Farrah Mukhtar Shakir, Fehmida Qamber, Kahkashan Sohail, Sadaf Zehra, Aneela Tahir, Shagufta Naz, Tasneem Fatima, Misbah Waqar, Naseem Sabah, Naseem Akhtar, Tahira Nuzhat, Ghazala Ishtiaq, Fouzia Shaheen, Uzma Akhtar.

The Departmental Selection Board (DSB) had recommended these promotions in its meeting held on March 1, 2021.