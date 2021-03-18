Attack on Rangers

In Karachi the spate of attacks we saw previously on security agencies appears to have begun again with the latest on Monday via a explosive device targeting a Rangers vehicle as it drove by. One Rangers official lost his life while ten people, including Rangers officials, were injured. The attack has been claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, which has also claimed previous attacks in the city. These include an attempt to invade the Chinese consulate in the Sindh capital, which was thwarted by security forces, and an attempt to attack the Karachi Stock Exchange. In Balochistan, there have been continuous attacks, both on security personnel and on non-Baloch ethnic groups in a demonstration of opposition to their presence in a province that has remained deeply troubled for years.

The Baloch say that they have not received their fair share of natural resources or of a determination of their own affairs. This issue has remained unresolved for decades. It has led to various episodes of violence in the province which houses rich mineral resources and supplies the rest of the country with many of these including natural gas. Certainly, we need security to help identify persons involved in the attacks and to bring them to justice. Violence of this kind cannot be accepted or condoned to any degree. But at the same time, in the end, there has to be a political settlement to the Baloch problem. The Baloch are known to hold the grievance that they have received unfair treatment from the state of Pakistan. This perception, whether true or untrue, can only be removed by holding a dialogue with all Baloch parties.

Mainstream parties should be engaged too given the perception that the centre as well as the larger provinces are depriving Baloch people of their rights. The dialogue needs to begin as quickly as possible. It is essential that we are able to establish peace in Balochistan and also win back the people of the province so that the federation of Pakistan can stand fully united once again, and thereby grow in strength and in its ability to combat enemies from outside, or others who may seek to take advantage of the unrest and uncertainty in Balochistan.’