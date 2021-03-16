Women teachers demand lifting of ban on transfers

TIMERGARA: The woman teachers posted at far-off schools in Lower Dir district have demanded the authorities concerned to lift the ban on transfers.

Speaking to The News, several teachers demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for elementary and secondary education, secretary education and director education to lift the ban on transfers and postings.

They called for pursuing the policy of e-transfers to address the issues of hundreds of those woman teachers who were forced to perform duties at faraway stations for years. Discussing the issue, Zainab Begum said she was performing her duty at Government Girls High School (GGHS), Shalkandai for the last seven years since she started her job in the education department in 2014. “I tried, again and again, to get my transfer to a nearby school after my regularisation of job, but I have been failed to do so,” she added.