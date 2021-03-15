New block of THQ Hospital Tandlianwala becomes functional

FAISALABAD: The state-of-the-art 40-bed new emergency block of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Tandlianwala has become functional at a cost of Rs 140 million.

The project would provide modern and fast medical facilities to the patients at their doorstep. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the THQ Hospital and inaugurated the newly-constructed emergency building.

Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Noman Ali and hospital management were also present.

The DC visited the new emergency building and reviewed the available medical facilities and said that earlier, there was a shortage of emergency beds in the hospital, which had been rebuilt to expand.

He also visited the Corona Vaccination Centre at the hospital and reviewed the process of administering the vaccine to the senior citizens.

He also spoke to the elderly people present on the spot and said that corona was spreading and precautionary measures were utmost necessary to adopt for save the virus.

He also called for speeding up the process of vaccination. The DC also inspected other departments of the hospital and appreciated the cleanliness situation besides best administrative and medical management.

The AC apprised the DC about the medical facilities available at the New Emergency Building and informed that the monitoring process of the hospital was going on regularly.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during sudden checking of a dying factory ordered to immediately stop the operation of the boiler of a factory and register a case against the owner for spreading environmental pollution by using substandard fuel in the dyeing factory situated at Satiana Bangla.

When the factory was raided, substandard items were being used for fuel, which was polluting the environment.

The DC directed the Tehsil Sadar Assistant Commissioner and the Environment deputy director to take immediate action against the dying factory management.