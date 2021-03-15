Probe into ex-adviser audiotape scandal: Facts did not come to surface even after eight months

PESHAWAR: An inquiry report into the alleged audiotape scandal against Ajmal Wazir, former information adviser to KP chief minister has not come to surface even after eight months.

However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to pay arrears worth Rs72,526,711 to the advertising company, the main party in the scam, for which a letter has been sent to the company to collect the cheque.

However, Ajmal Wazir had termed the audiotape fake and said the audio was prepared with pieces of recordings taken from different meetings. He claimed that the audio had been edited from various points and that a conspiracy had been hatched against him.

CM Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash told this correspondent that the advertising company concerned had carried out all its activities as per the agreement. In the case of TVC, only 15% is the share of the company, while 85% is the arrears of various TV channels, while the same proportion is the arrears of newspapers. He said the media was demanding arrears, so the government has decided to pay arrears to the advertising company to ensure payment of bills to various media houses. He said the media was not responsible for the whole affair and therefore a letter has been sent to the company to receive the payment. To a question regarding the inquiry report of Ajmal Wazir, he said the report of the commission of inquiry would be made public soon and the future of the company would also be decided in light of the report.

An audio of the alleged conversation between Ajmal Wazir and the representative of the advertising company came to surface on July 11, 2020, in which the alleged adviser and the representative of the advertising company were talking about commission. The provincial government, in the light of the audiotape, removed Ajmal Wazir from the post of information adviser and had announced an inquiry into the scam. The provincial government on July 14, 2020, constituted a commission of inquiry which was directed to complete the inquiry within a month and submit a report to the provincial government.

The commission of inquiry was headed by former bureaucrat Sahibzada Saeed, while the other two members included former judge Muhammad Bashir and former DIG Tariq Javed. KP Establishment and Admin Department had issued a letter No.SOC (E&AD) 13-3/2020. According to the letter, in exercise of the power conferred by section 3(1) (2) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance 1969, the competent authority is pleased to appoint a commission of inquiry of the following under Section 4 and subsections (2), (3), (4), (5), and (6) of Section 5 of the Ordinance ibid, in the matter of Ajmal Khan Wazir, ex-adviser to chief minister on information & public relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect. The TORs for the commission of inquiry shall be to determine the genuineness or otherwise of the audio clip through forensic analysis and/or other circumstantial corroboration.

“To examine the procurements being discussed in the audio clip and undertake a thorough review of the process of award and subsequent execution of such procurements. To determine wrongdoings and malfeasance therein, if any and the person(s) responsible,” the notification said.

Similarly, it further authorised the commission to propose rectifying measures and punitive actions, if any wrongdoing or malfeasance is established during the probe. Also, determine the quantum of loss if any, occasioned to the public exchequer. Make a thorough fact-finding probe into other procurements of similar nature, undertaken during the tenure of Ajmal Khan Wazir. The commission was directed to the systemic analysis of the method of procurements and grant of advertisements to eliminate the possibility of personal discretion and malfeasance while ensuring transparency and accountability, without compromising maximum value for money.

The advertising company had called the audio baseless and fabricated on July 15, 2020, calling it a conspiracy. They also blamed it of connecting different parts to the audio. The company had sent a legal notice to the provincial government on March 1, 2021, in which it was said that notices were sent to the provincial government several times for payment of advertisements but the arrears of Rs72,526,711 of the company were not being paid. Therefore, in case of non-payment of arrears within seven days legal suit of Rs100 million will be filed as damages in the court of law.

The information department had sent a letter to the advertising company on March 4, 2021, stating that the Directorate of Information had contacted the company several times and asked them to collect the amount due for the advertisement but the company has not yet received its cheque so the company can get its cheque from the information department at any time.