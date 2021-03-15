Trophy design contest for film awards

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a trophy design contest with the theme ‘Pakistan National Film Awards 2021.’

The Arts Council is going to revive Pakistan National Film Awards (PNFA) 2021 after an absence of 18 years.

“We are excited to announce a contest to design the trophies for the awards,” Director General, PNCA, Dr. Fouzia Saeed told this agency.

She said that after necessary modification, the winning trophy design would be modelled in 3D and presented to the winners at PNFA 2021.The first prize of the competition is Rs50,000 and second Prize is Rs25,000. Special prizes will be giving to early submission first 14 considerable entries within a week Rs5000 each. Innovation design will be given Rs10,000 and closest to theme Rs10,000 and use of innovative material Rs10,000.The contest is open for all ages and each entry must be the original work of the participant.

The registration form can be downloaded from PNCA website. The willing candidates can contact for more information or questions about submission at [email protected] or call 051-9215827.