Police recover abducted person, arrest 4 kidnappers

Islamabad : Islamabad Industrial Area police have arrested four persons who kidnapped a person after hiring the car and recovered abducted person as well as weapons from the kidnappers.

SP (Industrial Area) Liaquat Hayat Niazi said that Abdul Rehman lodged the report with Industrial area police station on March 4, 2021 that his brother Farhan Khalid, who used to drive cab in past, told him that he had been leaving for Faisalabad as one of his acquaintance booked his car for Faisalabad. He said that his brother gave him contact number of a person hiring the car and his location was PWD, Islamabad at that time. Later, his brother forwarded him his location at 12:45 a.m which was Sial Service Area, Motorway.

After this last information on March 4, 2021, he neither could contact his brother nor the person who hired the car. Following this complaint, Industrial Area Police station registered the case under section 365/A.

He said that IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar took the notice of this incident and directed for safe recovery of the abducted person. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team under his supervision, SP Liaquat Hyat Niazi said which included ASP Industrial Area Abdul Aleem, SHO Inspector Asjad Mehmood, Inspector Muhammad Idrees, ASI Ameer Ali and others.

Police team started efforts to trace the person who hired the car by using modern technology. It came to know that cash was withdrawn from the ATM card of abducted person in ‘Chani Goth' district Bahawalpur. The location of the abducted person and kidnappers was traced in `Kacha area' of Rahim Yar Khan. The kidnappers were using fake numbers to deceive the police team but police team succeeded to trace them through tracker installed at the car. The kidnappers also demanded Rs900,000 from the father of the abducted person and forwarded him his photo through his cell number.

Police team of Islamabad police and local police of Rahim Yar Khan raided at their hideout and recovered abducted person while kidnappers managed to flee. The abducted person was kept at habeas corpus at the house of Basharat Ali, however, police later managed to arrest the four kidnappers from Islamabad identified as Moazaam Qureshi, Irfan, Rizwan and Basharat Ali.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that abducted person gave an advertisement on OLX to sell his car following which a person Asad contacted him and called him at PWD. The deal was done in Rs1,600,000, however, the purchaser pretended an emergency in Faisalabad and asked the seller to go along with him against rent of Rs12,000. At Charki Service area, other accomplices of Asad came and kidnapped Farhan Khalid at gunpoint.

It came to know that kidnappers' gang remained involved in several crimes at twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Rahim Yar Khan.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated this overall performance of Industrial area police. They announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team.