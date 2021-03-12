FIA officers given equipment to check forged papers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) jointly organised a handing over ceremony of 100 books on document recognition and 100 magnifiers on Wednesday for immigration officers.

Within the framework of the Integrated Border Management (IBM) in the Silk Routes Countries project, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by ICMPD, the FIA was given 100 books on basic knowledge for document recognition and 100 magnifiers for FIAâ€™s frontline immigration officers to help them detect fraudulent documents at airports. They will also be used by the FIA Academy for training. The government and ICMPD had signed a cooperation agreement in November 2020, which confirms their commitment to promote legal migration and mobility, support integration of Pakistani migrants abroad, fight against discrimination, racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia, strengthen the positive impact of migration on the development of Pakistan.