76049 tenants enrolled

LAHORE:Lahore police (Operations Wing) enrolled as many as 76049 tenants under Tenant Registration System (TRS).

Accordingly Cantt Division enrolled 14390, City Division 7630, Civil Lines Division 4050, Iqbal Town Division 6036, Model Town Division 22189 and Sadar Division 21754 tenants under TRS. Lahore Police also enrolled 8844 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE). As many as 294829 persons were checked through “Hotel Eye” and as many as 81 offenders with old police record were traced during checking process through this software during the one and half month.