‘Registration of FIRs should not be delayed’

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has directed that no delay should be allowed in the registration of FIRs by citizens who approached police stations for resolving their grievances or problems, including crimes against women and children.

He has also told the police to ensure justice is provided to victims through effective investigation and research. The spokesman for the Sindh police said on Thursday that the IGP gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting on law and order at his office at the Central Police Office.

Mahar directed Karachi’s additional inspector general to ensure that his force refrained from any police action such as seizure or relinquishment of land till the presence of representatives or recommendations from the relevant agencies, including land and revenue department, deputy and assistant commissioners. In addition, regular letters should be sent to all the agencies concerned in this regard.