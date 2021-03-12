Parents Day at Kohat Garrison Cadet College

KOHAT: The 25th Annual Parents Day was observed at the Garrison Cadet College, Kohat, here on Thursday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai was the chief guest.

Civil and military officials, including college Principal Brigadier Nadeem Akhtar Hussain, Sector Commander Brigadier Shahzad and a large number of students and their parents attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahram Tarakai said that students must focus all of their energies on the studies.

He said they should excel in respective fields to play a vital role in the development of the country and nation.

The minister said modern technology and smart school system were being introduced in all the educational institutions of the province.

He said Kohat Garrison Cadet College was one of the best educational institutions in the country.

Later, the minister gave away medals and trophies to the students, who had excelled in curricular and co-curricular activities.

Earlier, Principal Brigadier Nadeem Akhtar welcomed the guests and shed light on the role of the college in promoting quality education.