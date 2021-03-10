Story writer Shama Khalid passes away

RAWALPINDI: Renowned short story writer, retired deputy controller Radio Pakistan and lecturer at Fatima Jinnah University Mrs Shama Khalid breathed her last here on Tuesday. She suffered a heart attack early in the morning that proved fatal. Known as an Iron Lady, Shama defied the social taboos and in a male dominant society made her name. She was highly qualified with triple MA and LLB. She wrote eight books, including a travelogue and was widely read and followed for her true depiction of human nature. She had a special penchant for weaving stories from every day small issues. She raised her children in the best possible manner and all of her children are serving on prestigious posts. Shama Khalid leaves behind a legacy of art and literary work and her students are spread all over the world. Famous writer Mehmood Sham declared her death as a great loss to Urdu literature.