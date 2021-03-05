Sanjrani meets Gilani to congratulate him

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Senator-elect from Islamabad Yusuf Raza Gilani Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to get a fresh confidence vote from the National Assembly was confession of disorder in his ranks.

“If remaining in power does not matter for Imran Khan, then why he is getting the vote of confidence just to save his government?” he remarked in his reaction to Imran’s speech on the state TV.

Gilani said instead of criticizing his character, Imran should first look at his own deeds.

He said the prime minister was calling his own party members as thieves.

“Imran Khan used all state resources for ensuring the win of Dr Hafeez Sheikh but the Members of the National Assembly did not sell their conscience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday night met Yusuf Raza Gilani to congratulate him for winning the Senate election from Islamabad. “I came to congratulate you for winning the elections,” he said while talking to Gilani.

Sanjrani told Gilani that he only came to congratulate him and not seek his support, as the PDM was yet to decide on this issue. “If needed, I will come again to seek your support,” he said.

Sanjrani said if need be, he will also visit former president Asif Ali Zardari and Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the leadership of all other parties including Jamaat-e-Islami.

Later, talking to reporters when Sanjrani was asked if he will work with Yusuf Raza Gilani if he got elected as the Senate chairman, he said, “Why not. We will work together.”

Gilani said Sanjrani visited him heading a delegation to congratulate him.

“He has worked with me as in charge Prime Minister Inspection cell and did a good job. Our decisions were made with consultation.”

Replying to question, he said their stance on the secret voting was based on principles, as it was part of the Constitution and it could not end through an ordinance.