Career counselling centres to be set up: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said career counselling centers will be set up in educational institutions of Punjab to guide students besides launching a web portal soon.

He was giving an interview to the FM radio and web TV of Lahore College for Women University during his visit to the Department of Mass Communication on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and Chairperson Department Dr Anjum Zia briefed the minister on equipments, studios and laboratories set up in the department.

The minister lauded the achievements and said that his department wished to introduce learning management system in all the universities. Funds had been released to the Punjab Higher Education for development of software for this purpose, he added.