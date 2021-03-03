CTP directed to facilitate citizens

Rawalpindi: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to different branches of the CTP Headquarters and directed the officers concerned to provide all possible facilities to the citizens.

During his visit, he inspected security and other arrangements and issued instructions to the Incharges of Challan Branch, Police Welfare Center and Licensing Branch to further improve the arrangements.

He also inquired about the facilities being provided at the licensing branch.

A Police Welfare Center has been set up here to facilitate the CTP officials and address their departmental issues, he added.